Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Anaergia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$30.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Anaergia Price Performance

ANRGF stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Anaergia has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

