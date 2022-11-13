Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.

HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.

HireRight Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

