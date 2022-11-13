Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.11.
HRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered HireRight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.
HireRight Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. HireRight has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight
HireRight Company Profile
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.