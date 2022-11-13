Analyzing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) & TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46% TSS 1.05% 13.58% 1.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and TSS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A TSS $27.41 million 0.53 -$1.30 million $0.02 32.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tailwind Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TSS.

74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tailwind Acquisition and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TSS beats Tailwind Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About TSS

(Get Rating)

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.