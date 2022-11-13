Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANGI. Benchmark decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of Angi stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 32.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,984,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,235,000 after buying an additional 2,960,963 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $9,790,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $7,322,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Angi by 354.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 961,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Angi by 2,798.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 654,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

