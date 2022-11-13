Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the October 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGPY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ANGPY stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

