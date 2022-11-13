Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $35.94 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,225.40 or 0.07369826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and $488.53 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00582077 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,045.31 or 0.30319454 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,821,076,488.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

