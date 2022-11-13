Antibe Therapeutics (ATBPF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Antibe Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

