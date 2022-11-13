Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Aozora Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

