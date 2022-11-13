Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Aozora Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AOZOY opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
