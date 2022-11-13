Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. 835,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,205. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.71.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 130.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 556,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 394.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 227,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,400,000 after buying an additional 181,793 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,332.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after buying an additional 133,627 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

