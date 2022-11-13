APENFT Achieves Market Cap of $148.72 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. APENFT has a market cap of $148.72 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.45 or 0.00586616 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,128.30 or 0.30555899 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

