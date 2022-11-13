APENFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $143.31 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $143.31 million and approximately $36.54 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.00584633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,071.03 or 0.30452611 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 3,820,863,160.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000087 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

