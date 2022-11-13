Aperam S.A. (APMSF) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on December 9th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Aperam Stock Performance

APMSF stock remained flat at $27.38 during midday trading on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

