AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.