Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.00 billion-$17.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.17 billion.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $111.71. 2,063,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $179.40.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.67.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $646,704.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,436,405.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 38.1% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.