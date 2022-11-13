Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $356,044.35 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $9.89 million and $356,044.35 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

