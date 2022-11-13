Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 359,339 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 646,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 111,586 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.61.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Stories

