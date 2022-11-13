Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $35.86 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $35.86 million and $13.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006168 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004376 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,476,810 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

