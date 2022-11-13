Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. 1,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,877. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.22 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKR. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

