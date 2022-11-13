ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42,791.93

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $353,778.35 and $42,791.93 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.38 or 0.00587155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,016.74 or 0.30563044 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

