Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.49 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

