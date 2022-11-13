Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Arrowroot Acquisition Price Performance

ARRW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. 5,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

