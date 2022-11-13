Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 15th total of 151,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In other news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $270,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,354 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $193,425.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,201.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $270,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,854 shares of company stock worth $859,388. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artesian Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARTNA stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 35,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,043. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.2784 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.