Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2022

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDIGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACDI remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.