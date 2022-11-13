Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACDI remained flat at $10.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACDI. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

