Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %
Shares of NRXP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
