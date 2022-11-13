Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NRXP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $341,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

