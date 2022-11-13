Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

V stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

