Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $223.26 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.77.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

