Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,765.8% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $62.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

