Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.97 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 907,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 28.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,694,000 after buying an additional 130,559 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 709,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,174,000 after buying an additional 111,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $290.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

