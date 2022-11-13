Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,682 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 32.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 110.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUM. Cowen dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

