Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CHD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.19. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.