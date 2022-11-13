Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $5.37 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 218,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after acquiring an additional 78,551 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 191.0% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 36,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

