ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the October 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,605.0 days.

ASICS stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. ASICS has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

