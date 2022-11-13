ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,500 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the October 15th total of 1,628,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,605.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
ASICS stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220. ASICS has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.
About ASICS
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASICS (ASCCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.