ATB Capital Trims E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Target Price to C$12.50

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital lowered E Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered E Automotive from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

E Automotive has a fifty-two week low of C$3.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.