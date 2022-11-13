ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.02 EPS.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $29.17. 1,459,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,779. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 265.21 and a beta of 1.23. ATI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $891,720 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ATI during the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in ATI during the first quarter valued at $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.