Atlantic Securities Raises Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $88.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Atlantic Securities from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161,226 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.