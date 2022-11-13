Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $38,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,756,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $434,144,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 353,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,121,000 after buying an additional 172,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,824 shares of company stock valued at $26,015,658. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $142.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $451.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

