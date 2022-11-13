Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the October 15th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 693.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

AMIVF opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.