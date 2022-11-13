AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,502,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,697,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AT&T worth $178,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 123,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

