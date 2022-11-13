AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 385,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
AUO Stock Down 6.4 %
OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. AUO has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.
AUO Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AUO (AUOTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AUO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.