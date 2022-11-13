AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 385,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

AUO Stock Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS AUOTY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. AUO has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

