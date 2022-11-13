Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Raised to GBX 441 at Credit Suisse Group

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 418 ($4.81) to GBX 441 ($5.08) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.06) in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($6.86) to GBX 528 ($6.08) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.80.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

