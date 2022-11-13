AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AOCIF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AutoCanada in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.79.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.06. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.