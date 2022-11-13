AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,408.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,275.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,165.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

