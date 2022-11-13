AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.51. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $158.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 152,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth about $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.