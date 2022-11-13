Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities cut shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AVACF stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

