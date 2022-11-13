Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

AVAH stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.04.

Institutional Trading of Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $442.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.