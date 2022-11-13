Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $1.50

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stephens from $2.25 to $1.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.
AVAH stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $9.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
