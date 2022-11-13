AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Raised to GBX 3,100 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,113 ($35.84) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,303.25 ($38.03).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,169 ($36.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,104.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,596.29. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,800 ($20.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,495.12 ($40.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The stock has a market cap of £9.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.75%.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

