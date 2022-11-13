Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.70. Aware shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 78,197 shares.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

