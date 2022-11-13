Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.70. Aware shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 78,197 shares.
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
