Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 2,968 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after buying an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 127,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $130.72 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

