Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 6,941 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after purchasing an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

