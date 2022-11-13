Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

